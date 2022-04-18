Mother and son shot with pellet gun while on walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded to E. Washington Ave. Sunday evening after receiving a phone call from a mother and son claiming that they had been shot with a pellet gun.

According to MPD, at 7:45 p.m., the mother and son were on a walk and when they were near Schmedman Ave., someone inside an older blue vehicle stuck a firearm through the back window and began firing at them.

The pair reported that they were hit with pellets but did not feel any pain. They also reported no injuries.

Officers were unable to locate any pellets at the scene. They will be reviewing video from nearby businesses this week.

The investigation is ongoing.

