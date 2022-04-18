MPD: Realtor fixing window discovers Madison business break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A realtor discovered a burglary Sunday morning while fixing the window of a business on Madison’s northeast side, according to police.

A Madison Police Department report indicates the realtor was at business, in the 5600 block of Manufacturer’s Drive, around 7 a.m. and heard a door slam. The lights were on in some parts of the building, which was supposed to be empty at that time.

Some items, the report did not say what, were also found that were not supposed to be in the building, the MPD report added. It also did not state what was stolen.

No suspect was located and the building was cleared. MPD’s investigation is still underway.

