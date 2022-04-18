Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases double this last time last month

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After ticking up again Monday, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin has doubled since this time last month, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers find.

According to the agency, health officials tallied 330 cases on Monday, pushing the seven-day rolling-average to 672 cases per day over the past week. That figure is almost exactly twice as the 335-case average reported on March 18, the DHS dashboard shows. Just days later, on March 27, the average hit its nadir since last summer and has been steadily rising ever since.

With the latest new cases, Wisconsin has now seen 1,402,990 cases since the pandemic began.

Deaths, however, remain low. In fact, no new ones were recorded in Monday report. The rolling average still sits at two deaths per day in the state. It has stayed at two or three per day for most of the month.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. is searching for Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22
Madison police searching for pair accused in infant’s death
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest app download scores free ticket for first 10,000 fans
Man with baseball bat arrested after fight outside Madison clinic