New COVID-19 cases double this last time last month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After ticking up again Monday, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin has doubled since this time last month, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers find.

According to the agency, health officials tallied 330 cases on Monday, pushing the seven-day rolling-average to 672 cases per day over the past week. That figure is almost exactly twice as the 335-case average reported on March 18, the DHS dashboard shows. Just days later, on March 27, the average hit its nadir since last summer and has been steadily rising ever since.

With the latest new cases, Wisconsin has now seen 1,402,990 cases since the pandemic began.

Deaths, however, remain low. In fact, no new ones were recorded in Monday report. The rolling average still sits at two deaths per day in the state. It has stayed at two or three per day for most of the month.

