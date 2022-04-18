Police: Stop sticks help nab speeding driver in Monona

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A police pursuit in Monona ended soon after a fleeing driver’s sedan ran over tire deflation sticks that forced him to slow down significantly, according to the police department.

The driver, who was identified at Edward Smith, was first spotted around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday doing nearly 80 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone while heading east on Hwy. 12 near South Towne Road, the statement from the Monona Police Dept. said. An officer tried to pull the car over at the Hwy. 51 intersection, however Smith allegedly turned right and kept going.

Officers laid out the stop sticks just past the Broadway intersection, tripping up Smith’s Kia Forte and causing him to slow down to below 40 mph, the statement continued. The Madison man’s sedan ended up hopping a curb in the 800 block of Atlas Ave., but Smith reportedly kept going a little longer. He was captured a block later.

According to police, he was arrested on counts of felony eluding an officer, possession of over 30 grams of cocaine, three counts of felony bail jumping, among other allegations. In addition to those allegations, the statement noted he was also wanted on a trio of Dane Co. arrest warrants.

