Summerfest app download scores free ticket for first 10,000 fans

The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.(Summerfest)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first 10,000 fans to download the official Summerfest app will score a free weekday ticket to the Milwaukee music festival.

Summerfest organizers revealed Monday that the limited number of fans who download the app will receive a ticket to redeem on Thursdays or Fridays during the festival.

Once the user downloads the app, they will need to click the “Tickets” button on the left side menu and claim their free ticket.

Users can also find the full lineup for the festival on the app, receive information about their favorite artists and view interactive maps.

Among headliners fans can choose to see are Jason Aldean, who will perform on the first night of the series, Thursday June 23, and Justin Bieber, who will follow that Friday.

The festival will run three weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9.

