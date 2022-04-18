Taco Bell’s bringing back its Mexican Pizza

(CNN) - Taco Bell fans are drooling over the return of the ‘Mexican Pizza.’

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the fast-food chain confirmed Monday the ‘Mexican Pizza’ will return to menus next month. Taco Bell originally introduced the item in 1985.

It was originally call ‘Pizzaz Pizza,’ but the restaurant stopped serving it back in 2020 to cut costs.

The move caused some outrage at the time, with hundreds of thousands of people signing a petition to bring it back.

Vegetarians are especially happy about the return of the ‘Mexican Pizza’ because it’s one of the few fast-food meals available to them.

