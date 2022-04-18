Advertisement

Taco Bell’s bringing back its Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell announces on April 18, 2022, the Mexican Pizza will return to its menu.
Taco Bell announces on April 18, 2022, the Mexican Pizza will return to its menu.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell fans are drooling over the return of the ‘Mexican Pizza.’

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the fast-food chain confirmed Monday the ‘Mexican Pizza’ will return to menus next month. Taco Bell originally introduced the item in 1985.

It was originally call ‘Pizzaz Pizza,’ but the restaurant stopped serving it back in 2020 to cut costs.

The move caused some outrage at the time, with hundreds of thousands of people signing a petition to bring it back.

Vegetarians are especially happy about the return of the ‘Mexican Pizza’ because it’s one of the few fast-food meals available to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

Latest News

Violence marred the holiday weekend as police in several places investigated gun-related...
Easter weekend marred by violence
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter...
NFL’s Washington Commanders deny financial impropriety in letter to Federal Trade Commission
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks
Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood