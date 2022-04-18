UW students react to Friday night’s armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues investigating a pair of armed robberies around the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Friday night. As the police search for answers, students on campus share what the weekend was like following the two incidents.

“Very, very scary,” said Josh Richard, a student at UW. “You don’t get those texts that often, so when you’re getting those texts, you’re thinking, ‘what’s going on?’ Two in one day is very, very scary.”

The safety alerts that went out Friday to students were followed with increased security. Following two armed robberies, one at the Regent St. McDonald’s and the other at the Walgreen’s on E Campus Mall, the UW Police Department upped patrols.

A UWPD spokesperson says extra staff worked all weekend to try and ease students’ minds following the robberies with a physical show of security.

Students responded with changes to plans or canceling things altogether. Richards says some students opted to order food instead of going out, going out in large groups, or avoiding walking on the street by taking ride-share services.

“I know all my friends were texting, and they were saying they weren’t going to go out and they didn’t want to walk alone,” said Richard.

For others, the immediate shock was the proximity to where they live. Freshman Eliza Bankier was shocked when the Walgreens next to her dorm was on the alerts she was receiving.

“You know it’s scary having something like that right in front of where you’re living,” said Bankier.

Students also voiced the desire to see increased security continue past the weekend.

The two incidents occurred approximately three hours apart on Friday night. According to the MPD, there are no injuries reported, and no one is in custody at this time.

