Verizon raises minimum hourly wage to $20

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Verizon announced Monday that it is raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour for some employees.

New and existing customer service, retail and inside sales employees will now see a heightened wage.

The company noted that inside sales and retail staff will see the $20 an hour bump when their base salary and their target commission are combined.

Krista Bourne, COO for Verizon Consumer Group, said the changes were the result of employee feedback.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” Bourne said.

Verizon will offer a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions in some markets, but did not specify which ones. The company will also add premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays and Sundays, as well as those who are bilingual.

The raise comes as Verizon released earlier this month that it would be inputting additional wage hikes and incentives for retail team members.

Those who are interested in applying at Verizon can look into roles online.

