Alliant Energy celebrates completion of first customer-hosted rooftop solar site in Dodgeville

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy’s first solar rooftop installation is now operational in Iowa County.

As part of their Customer Hosted Renewables Program, the 300-kilowatt solar system utilizes over 700 solar panels on 29,000 square feet of Iowa County’s new Law Enforcement Center roof in Dodgeville.

The solar rooftop will provide clean energy to the local electric grid, and at maximum output, could produce enough energy to power nearly 50 homes.

“As our first customer-hosted solar rooftop project, we believe this project showcases our commitment to helping customers meet their renewable goals,” Director of resource development and customer solutions Ben Lipari said. “We’re proud to offer collaboration at all scales and scopes while enhancing integration with community planning.”

Alliant Energy will own and operate the solar facility on the Law Enforcement Center rooftop in exchange for providing Iowa County with monthly lease payments over a 20-year period. There are no costs to Iowa County, and Alliant Energy will handle operations and maintenance.

“The installation and operation of this solar site is another historic event for Iowa County residents and government,” Iowa County Board Chair John Meyers said. “There is strong mutual interest in the partnership with Alliant Energy, as this opportunity fits Iowa County’s energy sustainability and efficiency goals. It is appropriate for our County to lead the state with this first-of-its-kind solar project, as in 2001, when we led with one of Wisconsin’s first commercial scale wind farms.”

SunVest Solar LLC, out of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, provided solar design, engineering and construction collaboration for the project.

“SunVest Solar is excited to partner with Alliant Energy on a project that generates clean, renewable energy for their customers,” Vice president of project development for SunVest Solar John Daugherty said. “Iowa County Law Enforcement has been a great partner throughout the solar installation process.”

