Average COVID-19 case count retreats Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin slipped Tuesday, bucking a month-long trend of rising cases. The drop recorded in the latest Dept. of Health Services report is only the fourth one in the past four weeks – the third, if you do not count the decline caused by a case backlog being cleared by the agency in that time.

According to DHS’ figures, the 471 new cases tallied Tuesday allowed the average to dip from 672 to 647 cases per day over the preceding week. It is also the largest decline during the past month, save for the day the backlog’s effect on the average was eliminated. Even with the drop, the case average (again, not including days inflated by previously unrecorded cases) remains higher than any day since February.

With the new totals, state health officials have now recorded 1,403,392 cases since the pandemic began.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on April 19, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Like the case average, the seven-day rolling average for deaths also ticked down. By falling from three cases per day to two, the average returns to the lowest recorded level since last summer. In all, 12,865 people have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus since the pandemic began.

All of Wisconsin remains at low COVID-19 levels, according to the CDC map added to the DHS website and replaced the agency’s own similar map, which had shown case activity based on the state’s own internal scale and case burden metric. Prior to being deprecated that map had shown Wisconsin counties ranging between Medium and Very High levels of COVID-19 activities.

At the time of the adoption of the CDC map, only Buffalo Co. ranked in the federal agency’s medium category. It dropped to low late last week, leaving the whole state green.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, on April 19, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.