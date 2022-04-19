Competency evaluation ordered for suspect in Madison pallet home arson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge has ordered a competency hearing Tuesday for the man accused of setting fire to his Madison pallet home and threatening the officers who arrested him, according to court records.

Jeffrey Jalinski, 37, is accused of arson of a building and two counts of making threats to a law enforcement officer.

He appeared in court Tuesday for a status conference. Jalinski will appear again on April 29 for a competency hearing, which will be conducted by the Department of Health and Family Services. Officials will evaluate him at the hearing to see if he is fit enough to stand trial.

Jalinski pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on April 6.

A Madison Police Department officer responded around 1:15 p.m. on March 29 to the 3200 block of Dairy Drive for a reported arson and met with an employees of the encampment who were also witnesses to the fire.

The two employees told the officer they had spoken to Jalinski about some of his recent behaviors at the camp and that they issued a seven-day ban to him, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint alleges that Jalinksi reacted negatively to the ban, shouted at the employees, refused to take the paperwork and then returned to his home.

Jalinski was seen throwing items out of his home and then leaving the park. The fire from his home started minutes after he left.

The complaint continues, noting surveillance video from a nearby business allegedly showed Jalinski throwing wood into his home and then walking away. The home became engulfed in flames shortly after.

He also verbally assaulted two officers in the lobby of the Madison Public Safety Building, authorities reported. A criminal complaint states the man said he would “fight police,” and then escalated to him saying he was going to kill them and their children. The officers took him into custody.

