De Pere hires former Badgers’ DB Strickland as head football coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Redbirds have hired former Wisconsin Badgers defensive back and Madison Edgewood assistant Ben Strickland as their new head football coach.

Strickland, who played at Wisconsin between 2003-07, has college coaching experience starting with the Badgers as a graduate assistant in 2009. He would later go on to coach secondary and special teams with Florida Atlantic University between 2015 and 2017.

Since 2018 he has been a coordinator with Edgewood High School in Madison, and now replaces Chad Michalkiewicz as the head coach at De Pere.

“My family and I are honored to be part of the De Pere community,” Strickland said in a press release from De Pere High School. “I am looking forward to building relationships with the student-athletes, coaching staff, school and the entire community.

“I look forward to getting our teams ready for an exciting 2022 season! It’s a great day to be a Redbird!”

The Redbirds won the FRCC last year and finished with a 9-2 record before being knocked out of the playoffs by Hartford in the second round. Michalkiewicz left following the season to take over as the head coach at Kimberly.

