Advertisement

De Pere hires former Badgers’ DB Strickland as head football coach

Former Badger DB and UW graduate assistant Ben Strickland coaching during a practice at Camp...
Former Badger DB and UW graduate assistant Ben Strickland coaching during a practice at Camp Randall Stadium.(WMTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Redbirds have hired former Wisconsin Badgers defensive back and Madison Edgewood assistant Ben Strickland as their new head football coach.

Strickland, who played at Wisconsin between 2003-07, has college coaching experience starting with the Badgers as a graduate assistant in 2009. He would later go on to coach secondary and special teams with Florida Atlantic University between 2015 and 2017.

Since 2018 he has been a coordinator with Edgewood High School in Madison, and now replaces Chad Michalkiewicz as the head coach at De Pere.

“My family and I are honored to be part of the De Pere community,” Strickland said in a press release from De Pere High School. “I am looking forward to building relationships with the student-athletes, coaching staff, school and the entire community.

“I look forward to getting our teams ready for an exciting 2022 season! It’s a great day to be a Redbird!”

The Redbirds won the FRCC last year and finished with a 9-2 record before being knocked out of the playoffs by Hartford in the second round. Michalkiewicz left following the season to take over as the head coach at Kimberly.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball...
Yelich’s slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates
Healthy Lopez gives Bucks major size advantage against Bulls
Green Bay Packers NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers pauses at the 18th green during the...
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady team up in ‘The Match’