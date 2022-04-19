Advertisement

Downtown Madison shooting suspects have preliminary hearings pushed back two weeks

Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney
Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two men accused in last month’s killing outside the Dane Co. jail will have to wait a little longer for their preliminary hearing.

Both suspects, Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney, returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Tuesday for their scheduled preliminary hearings. Cummins, 21, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, while Galtney, 25, is accused of first-degree intentional homicide – party to a crime in connection with the March 30 shooting.

Court records indicate that each of them waived their time limits. The court pushed back Cummins’ preliminary hearing two weeks, rescheduling it for May 3. Galtney’s also waived time limits and had hearing was set for the same day.

Cummins, 20, and Galtney are accused of killing Dwayne Collins, Jr., as he was walking out of Madison’s City County Building late Wednesday afternoon. Collins, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, three or four of which the medical examiner’s office stated would not be survivable.

A criminal complaint against Cummins indicates investigators still have not determined a motive for the shooting.

