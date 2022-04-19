Advertisement

Gunfire reported on Madison’s far east side Monday night

MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded MOnday night to multiple reports of gunfire on the city’s far east side.

According to the MPD report, the callers indicated they heard five or six shots around 9:45 p.m., in the 5000 block of Piccadilly Drive.

According to the police report, responding officers were unable to find any property damage.

It added that no injuries were reported in the incident.

