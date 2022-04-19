Gunfire reported on Madison’s far east side Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded MOnday night to multiple reports of gunfire on the city’s far east side.

According to the MPD report, the callers indicated they heard five or six shots around 9:45 p.m., in the 5000 block of Piccadilly Drive.

According to the police report, responding officers were unable to find any property damage.

It added that no injuries were reported in the incident.

