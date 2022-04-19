Habitat ReStore encouraging donations amid spring cleaning season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Habitat ReStore officials in Madison are hoping for an increase in donations and sales as springtime often inspires people to de-clutter or refurbish their homes.

The East (4207 Monona Dr.) and West (5906 Odana Rd.) Madison stores are open for donation drop-offs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

ReStore also offers free donation pick up within Dane County and free on-site removal of donated appliances in kitchens and bathrooms.

Officials say they are always in need of kitchen cabinets and furniture like sofas, recliners, tables, and dressers. Appliances are also highly sought after, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, and washing machines.

“The Habitat ReStore has allowed thousands of tons to be kept out of Dane County landfills,” said Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s CEO, Valerie Renk.

Much of the money from purchases at ReStore goes to help build homes for low-income families. Renk said Habitat for Humanity of Dane County has helped more than 500 families since its inception.

“Especially in Madison, but all of Dane County, we are so behind in building enough units and having enough good units in good repair. So, I hate to say the housing crisis, but it really is. It’s something we’re really going to have to work on or we’re going to have families that are really falling behind,” said Renk.

The ReStores have a few paid employees but are mostly volunteer run. ReStore is currently seeking more volunteers to help with processing donations and moving items onto the sales floor, as well as cashiers.

Habitat for Humanity also allows low-to-moderate income homeowners in Dane County to apply for help with household repairs.

“When we started our repair program, we thought it would be helping older people stay in their home, and that’s true. But we also didn’t realize there would be a lot of younger people who were buying the only home they could afford,” said Renk.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.