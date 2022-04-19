Advertisement

Healthy Lopez gives Bucks major size advantage against Bulls

(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The silver lining to the back injury that sidelined Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez for most of the season is that it made him fresher for the playoffs.

The 7-footer is healthy now and eager to help the Bucks defend their title.

He’s already shown he can cause problems on both ends of the floor for the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks’ first-round opponent. Lopez scored 18 points and played a season-high 32 minutes in Sunday’s 93-86 Game 1 victory.

He also was a big part of a defense that held Chicago to the lowest point total of any Bucks opponent all season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

Latest News

Green Bay Packers NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers pauses at the 18th green during the...
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady team up in ‘The Match’
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during...
Bucks bounce back after blowing big lead to beat Bulls 93-86
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals...
Late offense, Hader’s 100th save push Brewers past Cards
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1