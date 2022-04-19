Advertisement

Horse Fair to cause traffic delays later this week

(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says to expect traffic delays around the Alliant Energy Center later this week.

The annual Midwest Horse Fair is taking place Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at the Alliant Energy Center.

The Beltline, John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road will experience a significant increase in traffic volume from approximately 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days.

Tens of thousands of spectators and exhibitors will be arriving during the peak of the morning commute, and authorities expect both east and westbound lanes of the Beltline to be congested.

Law enforcement will be directing traffic at the main gate, the Rimrock Road and Rusk Avenue intersection and the John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road intersection.

Signs will also be placed along the Beltline to help direct motorists.

The Sheriff’s office is asking motorists, if possible, to avoid the Beltline near the Park Street, Rimrock Road and John Nolen exits on Friday.

