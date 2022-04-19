Judge orders case continue for 19-year-old accused in attempted kidnapping

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The case against a 19-year-old accused of plotting to kidnap a former classmate with whom he was infatuated with will continue after an order from a Dane County judge Tuesday.

During a preliminary hearing held Tuesday, a prosecutor argued for a bindover in the case of Gabriel Savage. A defense attorney objected to the move and argued against it, but the judge ultimately ended up siding with the state.

An arraignment was ordered to be held in Dane County Circuit Court, but court records do not indicate a set date yet.

The court also found that both charges alleged against Savage, attempted kidnapping and stalking, were transactionally related, meaning they are related to the same case.

A criminal complaint alleged that Savage had nearly 300 rounds of ammunition and an AR-15-style rifle with him when a DeForest police officer found him parked near where his former classmate was staying last month.

According to the DeForest Police Dept., Savage was found parked on the wrong side of the street along Meadow Lane with his headlights off. Dressed in all black and wearing a black knit cap and a black surgical mask, an officer on the scene described only seeing Savage’s eyes a small portion of his face.

Another officer spotted the rifle in a duffel bag, and when Savage got out of his mother’s car, a loaded rifle clip was sticking out of his pocket, the criminal complaint continued. Officers ended up finding six clips, containing 180 rounds of ammunition, in Savage’s cargo pants as well as two pairs of handcuffs after a search, the complaint stated. Ninety more rounds were reportedly discovered in the duffel bag.

Asked about the quantity of firearms, Savage was reported to have said he was concerned about his personal protection. As far as the handcuffs, the teen reportedly said they were there in case he needed to make a citizen’s arrest.

Police also received information while on scene that Savage had allegedly threatened a mass school shooting in 2018.

