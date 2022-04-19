Advertisement

Kaul’s clergy abuse generates 200 reports in 1 year

Attorney General Josh Kaul’s year-long investigation into clergy abuse has generated about 200 reports and one criminal case
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul’s investigation into clergy abuse has generated about 200 reports and one criminal case in the year since it was launched, state Department of Justice officials said Tuesday.

Kaul began the investigation in April 2021, saying he wanted to develop a full picture of clergy sexual abuse over decades. He has encouraged victims to contact the Justice Department and tell their stories.

As of Monday, the agency had received 204 reports accusing more than 150 people of abuse. The investigation has resulted in one criminal case so far against a church camp counselor accused of touching a 10-year-old’s genitals in Waushara County in 2009. That case is still pending.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
‘No Mow May’ bee boosting initiative growing in Wisconsin
La Crosse council votes to remove Russian flag from airport
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers vetoes Republican bills on schools, COVID-19
Republican Eric Hovde opts out of run for Wisconsin governor