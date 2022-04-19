Advertisement

Madison area brewery releasing limited edition honey beer for Earth Day

“Bee Better Have My Honey” will be available on Friday
Hop Haus has a new beer in honor of Earth Day
Hop Haus has a new beer in honor of Earth Day
By Tim Elliott
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison area brewery is releasing a special beer in honor of Earth Day this week. Hop Haus Brewing Company out of Verona and Fitchburg is teaming up with Honeybee Cannabis Company to make “Bee Better Have My Honey” -- a honey blond ale.

The beer is made with raw honey, according to Phil Hoechst, owner of Hop Haus.

A portion of the sales from the beer will help support the Clean Lakes Alliance and the Henry Vilas Zoo.

“Greater Madison’s lakes and our fantastic Henry Vilas Zoo are important to me,” said Honeybee Cannabis Company President Wade Woods in a news release. “The more attention we can call to the lakes and the zoo, the more people will consider them year-round.”

The new brew can soon be found on tap at 27 area locations. You can also buy 16-ounce four-packs at 28 different locations starting on Friday, which is Earth Day.

“We like to experiment with different ingredients in small batches of beer to hopefully find something exciting for our community,” said Hoechst. “As a local brewery, being able to use a local product to help local organizations made us excited about this project.”

“Our vision says that we see a future in which the lakes are the center of the community,” said Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director James Tye in a news release. “When we have a community-wide product like this beer, we know it will help attract community-wide support for our local lakes.”

Honeybee Cannabis Company is a Wisconsin-based company that makes raw honey and cannabis/CBD products

