Madison event raises awareness of sex trafficking in the community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison organization raised awareness about the prevalence of sex trafficking in the community Tuesday during an event.

United Madison and the Collaboration Project shared information on sex trafficking in Madison and educated attendees on how to recognize it. More than 140 attendees also learned what to do if they encounter someone who may be a victim of sex trafficking and how they can impact change.

United Madison stated that an estimated 200 ads for sex are placed in the city every day and local experts believe many of the ads are being placed for trafficking victims.

Volunteer Michelle McKoy said that many people don’t realize how prevalent an issue sex trafficking is in the area, including to youth.

“Sex trafficking is happening here in Dane County, here in Madison,” McKoy said. “I think a lot of people think it’s somewhere else, and don’t realize that no, it is in your neighborhood, in your community.”

United Madison also created PSAs to educate people on the issue.

To learn more about this issue, visit United Madison’s website. Those who need to report a case of sex trafficking should call the Madison Police Department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills served as a co-emcee during the event.

