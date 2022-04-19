Advertisement

Madison PD warns of scam caller impersonating North District official

The Madison Police Department is warning consumers of a scam where the caller tries to make it look like they are police.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning consumers of a scam where the caller tries to make it look like they are a north side police official.

Officers say the caller reaches out to local businesses and asks for money. The scam caller also spoofs the phone number to make it appear like they are a lieutenant at the North District police station, according to MPD Capt. Kelly Donahue.

“Madison Police Department does not call people to try to recoup fines,” Donahue said. “We don’t ever expect people to provide any money over the phone or payment over the phone.”

Over the weekend, MPD said the caller reached out to a group of real estate agents and made it appear like he was calling from the North District phone line. The scam caller told the agents that he had a warrant and asked for money to clear it up.

MPD asked that if people receive one of these calls, they reach out to their local district.

