Masks no longer required on Madison Metro buses

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks are no longer required on the Madison city buses. Metro Transit made the announcement Tuesday morning, the day after a federal judge struck down the federal mandate for masks on public transportation.

Wearing masks will now be optional.

In a statement announcing the change, the agency thanked its riders for their cooperation with the rule, noting how long the mandate had been in place. Since being imposed, the mask mandate continued because of the federal requirement both times Dane Co. health officials allowed their mask mandate to expire.

Metro Transit added that removing all signs and messaging will take time and apologized in advance for any confusion that may be caused while they are taking them down.

The judge’s ruling included planes, trains, and buses as well as public transportation hubs, such as airports, and more. The ruling has been greeted with both cheers and jeers as businesses started lifting their restrictions.

