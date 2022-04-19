Advertisement

MPD unveils new squad car to raise awareness for Autism

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - April is Autism Awareness Month and the Madison Police Department are doing something special to celebrate and raise awareness in the community.

Tuesday morning, MPD officially unveiled a decked out squad car with rainbow puzzle pieces and the words “Autism Awareness” painted on it.

MPD Officer Andrya Coutts said she hopes the decorated car will help make people with Autism feel included, as well as raise awareness about the disorder.

“Hopefully this puts that out there, that people that maybe aren’t affected by autism understand that it’s big enough in our community and affects enough people in our community,” Coutts said.

The car is the third of its kind in the state of Wisconsin.

