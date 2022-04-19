New plea hearing for man charged in crash that killed Middleton teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man facing six homicide charges in connection with a crash that killed three Middleton teens last year will return to a Dane Co. courtroom this summer where he is expected to change his plea.

Eric Mehring is due back in court on July 28 for a newly scheduled plea hearing, court records show. In January, a not guilty plea was entered for the 31-year-old Mehring who faces three charges each of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide as well as a pair of 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety counts.

No information about a possible plea deal or its terms were released.

Mehring first appeared in court in October of last year at which time a cash bond for $75,000 per case, plus additional restrictions should he be released, was set. His family reportedly posted the amount and Mehring was released the next day.

(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller (Jon Szczepanski/Wisocnsin Rush Soccer Club & Middleton-Cross Plains School District)

According to police, Mehring, 30, was behind the wheel the night of Oct. 2 when his 2016 Jaguar crashed into the back of the Chevrolet Cruze the three teens were in. Two Middleton High School students, John “Jack” Miller and Evan Kratochwill, along with a Madison West High School student Simon Bilessi, died in the crash. The complaint revealed all three died from blunt force trauma injuries caused by the crash.

Mehring, who sustained serious injuries in the crash and was in the hospital for nearly three weeks before being arrested on Oct. 21 and booked into the Dane Co. jail, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

A search warrant released several days after the Sheriff’s Office recommendation showed Mehring allegedly had a breath alcohol content value of 0.24, three times the legal 0.08 blood alcohol content limit. The warrant stated Mehring told investigators that he had two rum and Cokes at a Cross Plains bar prior to the crash. A deputy described his eyes afterwards as “glossy and bloodshot.”

Mehring also allegedly admitted he was going approximately 30 mph over the 45 mph speed limit right before his vehicle struck the teens’ car, the warrants stated. Tuesday’s criminal complaint shed more light on what Mehring told investigators. He reportedly described going over “a little hill” and seeing brake lights in front of him. Mehring recalled “going too fast for conditions,” the complaint quoted him as saying, and admitting he did not brake hard enough.

When a deputy asked him how fast he had been going, Mehring reportedly responded “about 75″ and, when asked why he was going that fast, he blamed “over confidence.”

Witnesses told a detective on the night of the crash that they saw Mehring’s Jaguar headed the wrong way down Mineral Point Rd. and they had to swerve into the ditch to avoid it, the complaint continued. The witnesses’ Honda Odyssey was still in the ditch, near Welcome Drive, when they spoke with authorities.

