Advertisement

Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias

Michelle Obama Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Michelle Obama Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Gretchen Ehlke
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two young sons to re-enroll after they voiced concerns that racism and inappropriate conduct at the school was not addressed.

In a civil lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Craig and Kelly Robinson accuse University School of Milwaukee officials of terminating their 9- and 11-year-old sons’ re-enrollment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color and socioeconomically underrepresented students unfairly.

USM said in a statement that the enrollment decision had nothing to do with their complaints of inequity or discrimination.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Gabriel Savage
Judge orders case continue for 19-year-old accused in attempted kidnapping
A fire destroyed a pallet home at Madison's homeless encampment on Dairy Drive
Competency evaluation ordered for suspect in Madison pallet home arson
Arkeem Ashley
Complaint: Man accused in infant’s death accused of sexually assaulting girl multiple times
Police search for suspect accused of stealing bikes from Madison apartment complex
Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney
Downtown Madison shooting suspects have preliminary hearings pushed back two weeks