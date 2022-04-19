Police search for suspect accused of stealing bikes from Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing bikes from the same Madison apartment building over the course of two days after a 14-year-old discovered that his was stolen.

The teen told police of the theft Monday at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue. According to an incident report released Tuesday, the boy said he locked up his bike Saturday afternoon in a designated bike storage area and returned later to find it missing.

Police viewed video that showed a man hopping a fence near the area Sunday and using bolt cutters to get the teen’s bike out.

The suspect then came back to the complex the following day and stole another bicycle, police alleged.

MPD has not arrested a suspect and noted that it is still investigating.

