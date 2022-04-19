Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Ladysmith woman

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old woman.

Officials say Anna Abel, of Ladysmith was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. near the Wisconsin Rapids area.

Abel is 5-foot-two, weighs approximately 175 pounds, has short grey hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a white “W” on it, black pants, along with red and black shoes.

She is driving a Gray 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, with a Wisconsin license plate ADM4845.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 532-2200.

