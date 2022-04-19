Specialists discuss rise in teen suicide dating back to before the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mental health continues to be a prevalent issue and one of the many problems that came to the forefront across the country during the pandemic. According to a CDC study from February, suicide was among the 10 leading causes of death for people ages 10-64 and the second leading cause of death for children ages 10-14.

The study says that 12.2 million people reported thoughts of suicide in 2020, and 1.2 million attempted suicide. The study says 45,979 people died from suicide in 2020. Specialists at UW Health say the pandemic can be the root of some of the issues; it is not the only catalyst or trigger for a decline in mental health. UW Health Kids pediatric psychologist Shanda Wells says the decline in mental health and rise in suicide numbers dates back to before the pandemic, with a suicide peak nationally in 2018.

Wells says that many catalysts can contribute to a decline in mental health, and for children, the environment can play just as key a role.

“Unfortunately, kids have a lot to deal with these days; they have a lot of stressors they need to deal with,” said Wells.

She says that decline in children can manifest as acting out.

“Lots of times, depression and anxiety can come up as externalizing behaviors in kids, which means instead of getting down on themselves or crying a lot, they might actually act out,” said Wells.

Others believe social media takes a heavy load of responsibility for the decline in the mental health of children and teens.

“With social media is, kids are drawn because of their addiction, they can’t walk away from the bully they walk right into it,” said founding partner of the Social Media Victims Law Center Matthew Bergman.

Bergman handles several cases, representing families holding social media companies responsible for the suicide of their children. The families allege social media contributes to a steep decline in the mental health of teens, something they say is not addressed but widely known but the companies. Bergman says the decline of teenage mental health can be tied to the rise in social media popularity, dating back to 2008.

He says this is due to social media addiction.

“What we’ve learned is the dopamine effect on the brain, particularly an adolescent brain, upon getting a like on social media is similar to the dopamine effect of getting a bump of cocaine,” said Bergman.

Wells says there are ways for parents to address potential triggers. Daily check-ins will help teach kids how to talk about their mental health and give parents an idea of how their kids are doing each day. She also recommends that families that need to see a therapist to talk through issues and help with mental health.

And remember, if you or a family member need help with mental health or need someone to talk with if you feel you are a danger to yourself, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

