Sun Prairie woman named Dane County “Fairest of the Fair”

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair has announced the winner of their “Fairest of the Fair” ambassador competition.

The 2022 winner is Sun Prairie native Hayden Paske. Paske will be crowned st the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, which will be held June 11 at 9 a.m.

As Dane County’s “Fairest,” Paske will be the official ambassador of the Fair. She will make daily appearances at the Dane County Fair and doing various duties such as presenting awards and participating in activities.

The Dane County Fair will be held at the Alliant Energy Center from July 21-24. For more information, visit www.danecountyfair.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.