Advertisement

Sun Prairie woman named Dane County “Fairest of the Fair”

Hayden Paske, your 2022 Dane County Fairest of the Fair.
Hayden Paske, your 2022 Dane County Fairest of the Fair.(Dane County)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair has announced the winner of their “Fairest of the Fair” ambassador competition.

The 2022 winner is Sun Prairie native Hayden Paske. Paske will be crowned st the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, which will be held June 11 at 9 a.m.

As Dane County’s “Fairest,” Paske will be the official ambassador of the Fair. She will make daily appearances at the Dane County Fair and doing various duties such as presenting awards and participating in activities.

The Dane County Fair will be held at the Alliant Energy Center from July 21-24. For more information, visit www.danecountyfair.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

Latest News

teen suicide
Specialists discuss rise in teen suicide dating back to before the pandemic
Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Anna Abel
Silver Alert issued for missing Ladysmith woman
The Madison Police Dept. is searching for Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22
Suspects wanted in infant’s death released on signature bonds, court records show
The Madison Police Dept. is searching for Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22
Madison police searching for pair accused in infant’s death