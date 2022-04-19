Sunshine Returns Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be building in from the west today. This ridge will bring plenty of sunshine to the region, but with northwesterly wind, temperatures will be cool once again. Highs are expected in the upper 40s, about 10 degrees below average. Low pressure will make its way toward us from the west and bring a chance of showers back to the area by Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be topping off at around 50 degrees.

Milder temperatures are on the way through the rest of the week. (wmtv)

High pressure will bring sunshine and pleasant temperatures to the area on Thursday. Yet another weather maker will arrive on Friday. It will bring milder temperatures but also the likelihood of rain. Very mild temperatures are expected during the weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 39. Wind: NW 5-15.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 31. Wind: SE 5-10.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 64.

