Uber says masks are now optional for riders and drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - Face masks are now optional for Uber riders and drivers, the ride-hailing company said Tuesday.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users on Tuesday. CNN has reached out to the company directly for comment.

Masks may still be required by law in some jurisdictions, Uber’s email said, and in those areas the local regulations will apply.

Uber lifting its mask requirements follows a Florida federal judge’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.

