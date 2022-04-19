Advertisement

Uber says masks are now optional for riders and drivers

(uber)
By Brian Fung
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - Face masks are now optional for Uber riders and drivers, the ride-hailing company said Tuesday.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users on Tuesday.  CNN has reached out to the company directly for comment.

Masks may still be required by law in some jurisdictions, Uber’s email said, and in those areas the local regulations will apply.

Uber lifting its mask requirements follows a Florida federal judge’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's reelection is being challenged.
Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection run
Avian flu is taking a toll on birds of prey, including on bald eagles, red-tailed hawks and...
Avian flu taking toll on birds of prey
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
Milder temperatures are on the way through the rest of the week.
Sunshine Returns Today