Warmer Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The beautiful weather of Tuesday is short lived as our next weathermaker starts to move into southern Wisconsin. Increasing clouds tonight with overnight lows into the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies early Wednesday with a passing sprinkle will give way to widespread showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will also pick up out of the south gusting to 35mph at times. Showers and storms continue Wednesday night with overnight lows into the lower 40s. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch possible.

Skies will quickly clear Thursday morning as sunshine makes a return. Much warmer conditions will also slide into the area with highs into the middle 60s. This break in the active weather won’t last long either, as another storm system arrives for Friday. This brings widespread showers and storms to the area as highs remain mild around 60 degrees.

The weekend remains unsettled, but with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Right now, rain chances are lowest on Saturday and with some sunshine temperatures are expected to soar into the middle and upper 70s. There is a better chance of rain on Sunday along a cold front. This will bring below normal temperatures as we head into early next week.

