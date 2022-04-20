Beloit City Council elects president, vice president

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit City Council elected its leaders Tuesday night during the group’s meeting.

Regina Dunkin was elected president, while Nancy Forbeck was elected vice president of the council, the City announced.

Dunkin, who was the first African American woman to be elected president of the Beloit City Council, was reelected this year. She was also elected as president in 2019 and 2020.

“It is humbling to serve as president of the Beloit City Council,” Dunkin said. “I am grateful to continue in a leadership role with this extraordinary council. I am truly passionate about Beloit, mentoring and encouraging others, especially youth to live out their dreams.”

Dunkin also served as chair of the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board, making history as the first African American woman to be in the position. She has also worked on the School District of Beloit Board of Education, was director of The Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corporation Board and was chair of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.

The city noted Forbeck, who was first elected in 2017, has previously served at both Visit Beloit and the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored to be elected as vice president,” Forbeck said. “We are going to make a good team, not just Regina and I, our whole council. I am just thrilled about all of this.”

Dunkin, along with councilors Kevin Day, Markese Terrell and Kevin Leavy, were all sworn into office Tuesday for a two-year term.

