Burnes earns 1st win of season as Brewers beat Pirates 5-2

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings to earn his first win of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2.

The Brewers won their third straight despite getting held to a season-low three hits.

The Pirates had a season-low four hits. Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers. Daniel Vogelbach and Josh VanMeter had solo shots for the Pirates. Burnes gave up four hits and didn’t walk anybody.

