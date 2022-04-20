Cloudy and Windy with Rain Likely Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure located to the northwest of here will pass by to the north over the next 24 hours. This low has already pushed clouds into the region and rain will become likely by later this afternoon. Rain is expected to continue through the region before high pressure takes over again tomorrow. This ridge will bring plenty of sunshine to the region, but and temperatures will respond. Highs are expected in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees above average.

Warmer temperatures and sunshine return tomorrow. (wmtv)

Low pressure will then make its way toward us from the west and bring a the likelihood of more rain for Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be topping off in the middle 50s before a dramatic warmup for the upcoming weekend. Very mild temperatures are expected with highs in the upper 70s Saturday.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 51. Wind: SE 10-20 G 40.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely in the evening. Low: 40. Wind: S 10-20 G 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 67.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 56.

