Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to stabbing report near downtown Madison

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency responders responded early Wednesday afternoon to reports of a possible stabbing near downtown Madison.

Dane Co. dispatchers told NBC15 News that two ambulances were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the 700 block of Braxton Place, near the Regent St. and S. Park St. intersection, about a block away from UnityPoint-Meriter hospital.

They were unable to confirm at the time if anyone had been injured in the incident.

NBC15 News has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

City-owned property at 1902 Bartillon Drive will be converted into the new permanent men's...
Madison city council unanimously approves permanent men’s shelter
Party for the Planet is the annual Earth Day celebration at Henry Vilas Zoo.
‘Party for the Planet’ at Henry Vilas Zoo
Children wearing masks in school
After one day, Milwaukee schools’ mask mandate returns
Warmer temperatures and sunshine return tomorrow.
Cloudy and Windy with Rain Likely Today