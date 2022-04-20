Emergency crews respond to stabbing report near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency responders responded early Wednesday afternoon to reports of a possible stabbing near downtown Madison.

Dane Co. dispatchers told NBC15 News that two ambulances were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the 700 block of Braxton Place, near the Regent St. and S. Park St. intersection, about a block away from UnityPoint-Meriter hospital.

They were unable to confirm at the time if anyone had been injured in the incident.

NBC15 News has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.