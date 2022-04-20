Fitchburg man federally indicted on gun charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man accused in an armed robbery and several other open Dane County cases was indicted Wednesday on federal firearm charges, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

The agency stated that Ka’Toine Richardson, 19, is accused of receiving a firearm while he was charged with a felony, receiving and possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance with a drug trafficking crime.

Richardson is the same man who the Madison Police Department was attempting to arrest in October of 2021 when an officer fired his gun and inadvertently shot another officer. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office concluded in February that the officer would return to patrol services and would not be charged.

A complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court on April 8, which alleged that Richardson was involved in a Fitchburg armed robbery on March 18. After his arrest, authorities stated that they found a semiautomatic gun in the car he was driving.

The federal indictment alleges Richardson had a stolen semiautomatic gun on March 18 and had the gun from March 22-23 while possessing marijuana with intent to distribute it. Police arrested him on March 23.

Fitchburg PD noted on the day Richardson’s arrest, he had ten open criminal cases and was free on a cash bond.

Richardson would face a maximum of five years in prison for the charge of possessing a firearm while under indictment for a felony and a maximum of 10 years in prison for possessing a stolen firearm, if convicted. He also would face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison for having a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, were involved in the charges brought on to Richardson.

Authorities stated that Richardson is currently at the Dane County Jail.

