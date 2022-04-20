Advertisement

Fitchburg man federally indicted on gun charges

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man accused in an armed robbery and several other open Dane County cases was indicted Wednesday on federal firearm charges, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

The agency stated that Ka’Toine Richardson, 19, is accused of receiving a firearm while he was charged with a felony, receiving and possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance with a drug trafficking crime.

Richardson is the same man who the Madison Police Department was attempting to arrest in October of 2021 when an officer fired his gun and inadvertently shot another officer. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office concluded in February that the officer would return to patrol services and would not be charged.

A complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court on April 8, which alleged that Richardson was involved in a Fitchburg armed robbery on March 18. After his arrest, authorities stated that they found a semiautomatic gun in the car he was driving.

The federal indictment alleges Richardson had a stolen semiautomatic gun on March 18 and had the gun from March 22-23 while possessing marijuana with intent to distribute it. Police arrested him on March 23.

Fitchburg PD noted on the day Richardson’s arrest, he had ten open criminal cases and was free on a cash bond.

Richardson would face a maximum of five years in prison for the charge of possessing a firearm while under indictment for a felony and a maximum of 10 years in prison for possessing a stolen firearm, if convicted. He also would face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison for having a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, were involved in the charges brought on to Richardson.

Authorities stated that Richardson is currently at the Dane County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Regina Dunkin was elected president, while Nancy Forbeck was elected vice president of the...
Beloit City Council elects president, vice president
Name released of motorcycle rider killed in Town of Beloit crash
The Madison Police Dept. responds to reports of a possible stabbing near downtown, on April 20,...
Emergency crews respond to stabbing report near downtown Madison
Wisconsin woman gets probation in connection with ND shooting