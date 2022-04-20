Madison man sentenced to four years in prison for illegal gun possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced today to four years in federal prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.

Tyrone L. Jackson, 55, pleaded guilty to his charge on January 24, 2022. The prison term will be followed by one year of supervised release.

On July 6, 2020, Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to investigate an incident involving a firearm at Brittingham Park in Madison. A parking enforcement officer heard a gun shot and observed six to eight people scatter to different vehicles.

A passerby told the officer that someone had fired a gun. Multiple witnesses reported seeing a physical altercation between the individuals.

Officers spoke with the reporting individual who said he was at the park with his nephew when Jackson arrived. He said Jackson leaned over the top of his vehicle’s hood and pointed a black handgun at him.

A loaded handgun was found on the ground under the bushes in the area. Jackson’s DNA was identified on the handgun.

Jackson was determined to have been within 1,000 feet of One City Schools’ campus when he possessed the firearm and was also prohibited from possessing a firearm based on prior felony convictions. At the time of the incident, Jackson was on state probation for a prior conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During the sentencing, the judge noted Jackson’s criminal history, noting prior history with firearms.

