MMSD students to undergo additional coursework to make up for winter break return delay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District students will need to undergo several days of asynchronous learning to make up for a three-day pause earlier in the semester, the district superintendent explained in a letter to all families and staff Wednesday.

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will go through 90-120 minutes of asynchronous learning starting on April 25 and will continue each Monday through June 6, Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins noted. There will also be an asynchronous learning day on Friday, May 27, which does not include 4k students.

Jenkins explained that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recently told the district that it needed to provide additional instruction time to make up for the days lost. This will help the district avoid extending the school year by three days, plus the asynchronous learning days are being held when elementary and middle school students already have an early release.

MMSD took a three-day pause in January, holding all grade levels back home as COVID-19 was spiking in the community. Jenkins said the high COVID-19 case count caused critical staff shortages in the district and the three-day hiatus allowed for a safe return to in-person classes.

State law requires that schools hold a minimum amount of classroom time and Jenkins said DPI can make exceptions to this through a waiver. MMSD did request a waiver from the agency, but DPI ruled that the time needed to be made up.

Jenkins continued, saying the district is working with after-school and youth programs to make sure they can continue to support students on Monday afternoons. MMSD is also working to find a community learning hub, such as a library, for asynchronous learning on May 27 and is working on transportation.

Elementary and middle school students will focus on literacy and mathematics, while high school students will work on college and career readiness curriculum.

Jenkins added that each individual school will send out more specific details to families.

The last day of school for MMSD students is June 9.

