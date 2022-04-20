Name released of motorcycle rider killed in Town of Beloit crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash early last week in the Town of Beloit.

According to the Medical’s Office, Carl Disrud was pronounced dead at the hospital following the April10 wreck. The preliminary results of its investigation confirmed the 61-year-old Disrud died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Its statement indicated the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Newark Road.

The Medical Examiner’s Office indicated additional testing is underway. The crash remains under investigation by Town of Beloit Police Department.

