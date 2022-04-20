Advertisement

Name released of motorcycle rider killed in Town of Beloit crash

(KXII-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash early last week in the Town of Beloit.

According to the Medical’s Office, Carl Disrud was pronounced dead at the hospital following the April10 wreck. The preliminary results of its investigation confirmed the 61-year-old Disrud died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Its statement indicated the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Newark Road.

The Medical Examiner’s Office indicated additional testing is underway. The crash remains under investigation by Town of Beloit Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Regina Dunkin was elected president, while Nancy Forbeck was elected vice president of the...
Beloit City Council elects president, vice president
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Fitchburg man federally indicted on gun charges
The Madison Police Dept. responds to reports of a possible stabbing near downtown, on April 20,...
Emergency crews respond to stabbing report near downtown Madison
City-owned property at 1902 Bartillon Drive will be converted into the new permanent men's...
Madison city council unanimously approves permanent men’s shelter