Owner sought of ring found at Middleton store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for the owner of a gold ring that was found near the Costco gas pumps in Middleton on April 15.

The ring, possibly a men’s wedding band, has the initials “CMP” inscribed on the inside, along with another set of initials and a date over 50 years ago.

A woman told NBC15 that her mother found the band near the Middleton Costco and was looking to try to find the owner, as “it looks like a very special ring.”

If you’re missing a ring like this, please call or text the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

In order to claim the ring, you must be ale to identify the second set of initials and the date inscribed on the ring.

