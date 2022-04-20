Advertisement

Owner sought of ring found at Middleton store

A gold ring was found near the Costco gas pumps in Middleton on April 15.
A gold ring was found near the Costco gas pumps in Middleton on April 15.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for the owner of a gold ring that was found near the Costco gas pumps in Middleton on April 15.

The ring, possibly a men’s wedding band, has the initials “CMP” inscribed on the inside, along with another set of initials and a date over 50 years ago.

A woman told NBC15 that her mother found the band near the Middleton Costco and was looking to try to find the owner, as “it looks like a very special ring.”

If you’re missing a ring like this, please call or text the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

In order to claim the ring, you must be ale to identify the second set of initials and the date inscribed on the ring.

