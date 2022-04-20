‘Party for the Planet’ at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo is hosting an Earth Day celebration. It’s part of a nationwide event called ‘Party for the Planet’ taking place at zoos and aquariums all across the country.

On Saturday, families are invited to the zoo for a full schedule of eco-friendly events.

Jess Thompson, the Conservation Education Curator for The Henry Vilas Zoo, says this day is important to everyone who works at the Zoo.

“We’re here because we want to make a difference,” said Thompson. “We want to make a difference for our planet, for the people that live on our planet, and of course, all of the animals that are so special.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23, there will be activities for children such as tree climbing and an educational scavenger hunt.

The zoo will also be giving away select tree saplings for families to take home and plant in their backyards.

Thompson says events like these help teach the next generation about conservation efforts.

“It’s just a great day to come together and learn a lot about our planet,” she added.

Funds raised from the event will go to support the Rainforest Alliance.

To learn more about Saturday’s event, head to the Henry Vilas Zoo website.

