Advertisement

Police responding to shooting at Peruvian ambassador’s home

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the...
The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police are responding to a report of a shooting at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear and it wasn’t known if anyone was injured.

Police referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

Latest News

Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect in wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million after wrongly told family member had died
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
The mother of a 5-year-old-boy found dead in a Massachusetts state park was indicted Friday.
Mother of boy found dead in park facing murder charge