TSA seizes second firearm at Dane Co. Regional Airport this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A loaded gun was prevented from being carried onto a plane at Dane County Regional Airport this week, thanks to the airport’s Transportation Security Administration officers.

The handgun was spotted during an X-ray of a La Crosse resident’s carry-on luggage around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the airport. TSA officials alerted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office after the incident occurred.

The TSA reports that this is the second firearm stopped at a checkpoint at the Dane County Regional Airport this year.

“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” said Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director, Mark Lendvay. “Still, it’s disturbing that we’ve seen two guns stopped at MSN checkpoints this month. This traveler made a careless and costly mistake.”

Seven firearms were detected at Madison’s airport in 2021 alone, the airport recalled.

While the traveler had a conceal and carry permit, the airport noted passengers are not allowed to carry loaded handguns in their carry-on luggage. The penalty for a first offense violation is typically $4,100, according to the TSA. The offender will also have their TSA PreCheck privileges revoked for a period of time.

Passengers are allowed to bring firearms on a plane if specific conditions are met. Requirements include that they firearm is unloaded, packed separately from ammunition, and stored in a hardback case. The traveler should also declare the firearm at the check-in counter before going through security.

To learn more about how to properly travel with a firearm, and for a full list of civil penalties involving firearms, visit the TSA’s website here.

