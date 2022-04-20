Advertisement

Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.(MGN)
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE/Gray News) - A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.

According to downdetector.com, the spike in outage reports began around 2 p.m. EST.

The site had received more than 20,000 reports from customers at the peak of the outage. Outage reports appear to be declining as of 4:15 p.m.

The site is also showing spikes in outage reports for major carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, but not nearly to the extent that Verizon users are reporting.

Multiple sources have reported that Verizon says its engineers are aware of the problem and have been working to resolve the issue.

Most of the outage reports are coming from the western half of the United States. The states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado appear to be most affected, but some users in Louisiana are reporting having trouble as well.

The cause of the problem remains unclear.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity

Latest News

Members of the tribune section perform during the 45th annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert at...
UW-Madison Varsity Band Spring Concert returns after pandemic hiatus
The Transportation Security Administration in Wisconsin stopped two handguns this week. On...
TSA seizes second firearm at Dane Co. Regional Airport this year
The City of Beloit Police Department is in search of two suspects who robbed a Beloit store...
FBI offers $5,000 for information leading to capture of Beloit armed robbery suspects
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back