Wet Night Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Rain has returned ahead of a cold front that will move through late Wednesday night. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. Rain totals of a quarter to half inch are likely, with locally higher totals in storms. Gusty southerly winds to 30 mph will hang around tonight as well. Rain will push out after midnight, but clouds will linger into the morning as lows fall into the lower 40s.

Thursday looks like one of the best days we have had in a long time. Sunny skies and highs into the middle 60s will return. Winds will pick up out of the west to 25 mph as the warmer air rushes in. Enjoy it, as clouds quickly return Thursday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

A warm front moves through Friday with a showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Things clear out with a taste of summer for Saturday. Partly cloudy skies and highs into the upper 70s. A cold front moves through Sunday with falling temperatures and a good chance of storms.

Another cold front moves through early next week with additional rain chances and below normal temperatures.

