Advertisement

Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents get to make case

Proponents of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin, for either medical or recreational use or both, are getting their first chance to make their case at a public hearing of a legislative committee
Marijuana display cases are stocked in downtown Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Marijuana display cases are stocked in downtown Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(Morgan Lee | AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Proponents of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin, for either medical or recreational use or both, get their first chance to make their case at a public hearing of a legislative committee Wednesday.

The Senate committee hearing marks the first time that any bill softening Wisconsin's marijuana laws has gotten a public hearing. In the past, Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly have not allowed any such bills to see the light of day.

Frustrated marijuana legalization proponents have watched all four of Wisconsin's neighboring states loosen their laws, making Wisconsin an island of prohibition. Recreational marijuana is legal to Wisconsin's north in Michigan and to the south in Illinois. Both Minnesota and Iowa allow medical marijuana.

All told, 37 states have legalized medical marijuana and 18 have fully legalized it.

Even though the hearing provided a new forum for legalization advocates in Wisconsin, it doesn't mean that anything will change immediately. The Legislature is out of session for this year, meaning 2023 is the soonest any bill would be acted on. And the strongest advocates for full legalization say the Republican-backed bill falls far short of what is needed.

“We cannot settle for half-baked, insufficient legislation that is nothing more than a political ploy to give folks false hope on the prospects of cannabis legalization here in Wisconsin," Democratic Sen. Melissa Agard, a proponent of full legalization, said in a statement ahead of the hearing. She planned to testify against the bill.

“We must put our efforts behind full cannabis legalization,” Agard said.

The bill up for a hearing is sponsored by Republican Sen. Mary Felzkowski, a cancer survivor and longtime promoter of legalizing medical marijuana. She encouraged everyone with an interest in the issue to testify.

This session in Wisconsin there were bills from Democrats and Republicans that would legalize medical marijuana, from Democrats that would also legalize it for recreational use, and a bipartisan measure that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana.

All of those measures died when the Republican-controlled Legislature adjourned its session in February.

Felzkowski's bill is limited. For example, it doesn’t allow smoking medical marijuana, a concession she said she made to gain support from Republican lawmakers. The Democratic medical marijuana bill would have allowed smoking it.

The hearing was scheduled on April 20, also known as “420 Day,” an annual day of celebration of marijuana. Felzkowski said that was a coincidence and she picked Wednesday for the hearing because it was when most people were available.

Most Read

Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Rising again: Dane Co. very close to ‘Very High’ COVID-19 case activity
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

Latest News

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Kaul’s clergy abuse generates 200 reports in 1 year
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
‘No Mow May’ bee boosting initiative growing in Wisconsin
La Crosse council votes to remove Russian flag from airport
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers vetoes Republican bills on schools, COVID-19