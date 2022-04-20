Advertisement

Wisconsin woman gets probation in connection with ND shooting

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman arrested in connection with the death of a North Dakota man in 2021 has been sentenced to three years of probation and has agreed to testify at the trial of the defendant who’s facing a murder charge.

Jessica Saueressig, of Cascade, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of hindering law enforcement.

Saueressig and Carlos Mendivil-Beltran, of Mesa, Arizona, were arrested following the July 25 death of Brian Rowe. Prosecutors say the three, whose relationship was unclear, were traveling in Dunn County when an altercation began between Mendivil-Beltran and the 43-year-old victim.

A court affidavit alleges Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe several times and pushed him out of the vehicle.

