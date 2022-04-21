11 people accused of conspiring to deliver methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eleven people, 10 of which are from Wisconsin, are accused in a drug conspiracy investigation between Arizona and Wisconsin.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office revealed Thursday that it filed complaints for 11 people who allegedly conspired to deliver over 500 grams of methamphetamine over the course of 11 months, ending in August of 2021.

The suspects were involved in crimes ranging from selling drugs on the streets to transporting large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona to southeastern Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office alleges. This includes Walworth County.

Officials organized controlled buys, conducted surveillance and obtained statements from known associates and coconspirators, among other tactics, over the course of the investigation.

Walworth Co. Sheriff Kurt Picknell praised the authorities that investigated these crimes.

“This investigation is an example of what is achieved when dedicated investigators from many law enforcement agencies work together across jurisdictions with a common goal to keep our communities safe,” Picknell said.

Walworth Co. authorities listed the people suspected of being involved:

Kenneth W. Chadwick, age 54 (Phoenix, AZ)

Krystal D. Gehrke, age 36 (Racine, WI)

Shauna M. Gonzalez Garza, age 35 (Burlington, WI)

Jillian R. Leighton, age 38 (Burlington, WI)

Michelle A. Lyons, age 43 (Lake Geneva, WI)

Sean M. Mason, age 44 (Elkhorn, WI)

Christopher F. McFadden, age 35 (Waterford, WI)

Joshua C. Potter, age 33 (Whitewater, WI)

Thomas D. Schultz, age 33 (Elkhorn, WI)

Frederick M. Taylor, age 46 (Burlington, WI)

Brian N. Tidwell, age 37 (Elkhorn, WI)

The sheriff’s office filed the complaints on behalf of the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives-ATF Milwaukee Office.

Over a dozen federal, state and local agencies were involved during the course of the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration- Milwaukee Office, United States Postal Inspectors and Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.